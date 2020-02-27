Global  

Reexamining Mike Pence's Record On Health Care As Indiana Governor

NPR Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Vice President Pence is now in charge of U.S. coronavirus response, prompting a look back at his health record as Indiana governor facing an HIV outbreak, a drug epidemic and Medicaid expansion.
News video: Mike Pence’s Declining Public Health Record

Mike Pence’s Declining Public Health Record 01:00

 Vice President Mike Pence is now in charge of the leading the U.S. response to the coronavirus even though, as governor, he had a dismal record when it came to public health,

