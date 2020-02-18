Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Utah Government Poised To Decriminalize Polygamy

Utah Government Poised To Decriminalize Polygamy

NPR Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
A bill to reduce polygamy from a felony to a misdemeanor is on the cusp of passing Utah's state legislature. Opponents say doing so would protect domestic abusers.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Utah Senate supports bill decriminalizing polygamy [Video]Utah Senate supports bill decriminalizing polygamy

SALT LAKE CITY — Something is rotten in the state of Utah. Utah's state Senate has actually voted unanimously to decriminalize polygamy amoung consenting adults. The BBC reports that under current..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:15Published

Sister, Sister: Utah Senate Votes To Decriminalize Polygamy [Video]Sister, Sister: Utah Senate Votes To Decriminalize Polygamy

The Utah state Senate voted unanimously on Tuesday to effectively decriminalize polygamy among consenting adults.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Utah Senate votes to decriminalize polygamy among consenting adults

The Utah state Senate voted unanimously on Tuesday to decriminalize polygamy among consenting adults, approving a bill that would reduce the penalty for plural...
Reuters

Utah Senate supports bill decriminalising polygamy

The proposal would end prison sentences for polygamy among consenting adults in the state of Utah.
BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nataliabeltz

Natalia Beltz New story on NPR: Utah Government Poised To Decriminalize Polygamy https://t.co/AJAfMN7iwA 13 minutes ago

nprpopular

NPR Popular Utah Government Poised To Decriminalize Polygamy https://t.co/5aATs492Ff 17 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.