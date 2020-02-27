Global  

Coronavirus Update: CDC Goes Dark As California Reports First Possible Case Of Community Spread

Gothamist Thursday, 27 February 2020
Coronavirus Update: CDC Goes Dark As California Reports First Possible Case Of Community Spread"This is worrisome," said Dr. Irwin Redlener, the director of Columbia University's National Center for Disaster Preparedness. [ more › ]
News video: CDC Confirms Possible Community Spread Of Coronavirus In U.S.

CDC Confirms Possible Community Spread Of Coronavirus In U.S. 01:13

 The CDC confirmed a 15th case of infection in the U.S., but this time it doesn&apos;t know how the patient became infected.

CDC confirms first coronavirus case of unknown origin [Video]CDC confirms first coronavirus case of unknown origin

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed an infection of the new coronavirus in California in someone who had not traveled outside the United States or been exposed to a person..

U.S. CDC Warns Of Possible Community Spread Of Coronavirus [Video]U.S. CDC Warns Of Possible Community Spread Of Coronavirus

The U.S. CDC has issued a new warning. The organization warned of the possibility of a community-based spread of the coronavirus. The potential infection occurred after a person who did not have..

First coronavirus patient with 'unknown origin' in the US wasn't tested for days

A California coronavirus patient, the first U.S. case from "community spread," was not tested for days because the case didn't fit CDC criteria.
Coronavirus in California: C.D.C. Confirms Possible Community Transmission Case

A case in California may be the first infection without a known link to travel abroad.
