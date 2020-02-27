Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Donald Trump > What Has Mike Pence Done in Health?

What Has Mike Pence Done in Health?

NYTimes.com Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
In naming him to lead the U.S. coronavirus response, President Trump praised his health policy record, but his biggest accomplishments are ones Republicans have opposed.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Mike Pence to Lead Task Force to Combat Coronavirus

Mike Pence to Lead Task Force to Combat Coronavirus 01:23

 Mike Pence to Lead Task Force to Combat Coronavirus On Feb. 26, President Donald Trump appointed Vice President Mike Pence to lead the country’s response to COVID-19. The decision to create a task force comes just as the CDC confirmed a new case of coronavirus infection in California. The COVID-19...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Censor In Chief? VP Pence To Control Coronavirus Info [Video]Censor In Chief? VP Pence To Control Coronavirus Info

US Vice President Mike Pence has been appointed by President Donald Trump to oversee the nation's response to the coronavirus pandemic. According to Business Insider, Pence quickly announced that Dr...

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:47Published

Mike Pence’s Declining Public Health Record [Video]Mike Pence’s Declining Public Health Record

Vice President Mike Pence is now in charge of the leading the U.S. response to the coronavirus even though, as governor, he had a dismal record when it came to public health,

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pence will control all coronavirus messaging from health officials

WASHINGTON — The White House moved on Thursday to tighten control of coronavirus messaging by government health officials and scientists, directing them to...
Seattle Times Also reported by •WorldNewsNYTimes.comNPR

Mike Pence was criticized for his handling of Indiana’s HIV outbreak. He will lead the U.S. coronavirus response.

Vice President Mike Pence's record as a lawmaker and his handling of a major public-health crisis during his time as governor of Indiana is being looked at after...
Seattle Times Also reported by •NYTimes.com

Tweets about this

momusaf

Resist 2018 🇺🇸 Leave it to @VP to pray on it and than ask "mother" what to do What Has Mike Pence Done in Health? https://t.co/qCzTHOg67t 1 minute ago

zakiavelli

Zakiavelli What Has Mike Pence Done in Health? ⁦@VP⁩ this the MF ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ put in charge?? WTF ⁦@SenateGOP⁩ ⁦… https://t.co/wLRZvRbqwN 4 minutes ago

EdnaSJones1

(Foxismamma) What has Mike Pence done in health? https://t.co/f3B4UVKmJl 6 minutes ago

noBiasedNews

MakeYourVoiceHeard I am so fed up reading stuff like this. You know when #Obama made #JoeBiden cancer guru, I don’t recall a single a… https://t.co/JuMLeyA0MF 13 minutes ago

healthMeraki

Health News 🏥 #Health What Has Mike Pence Done in Health? https://t.co/NNn9drvvUd 26 minutes ago

SleihySusan

Susan Leihy What Has Mike Pence Done in Health? https://t.co/dIOL2FEt3v 32 minutes ago

microsoftnews

Microsoft News What Has Mike Pence Done in Health? https://t.co/KNwlIqbXql 35 minutes ago

sockalexis2003

The President Got Caught @senrobportman @realDonaldTrump “Aggressive and protective action” ? With Mike Pence in charge? What are you smokin… https://t.co/WmDPsSQP62 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.