Milwaukee police identify the five victims of Molson Coors shooting

USATODAY.com Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Milwaukee police today identified the five victims of the Molson Coors shooting as well as the gunman, who took his own life.
 
News video: Molson Coors CEO on shooting victims: 'They were husbands, they were fathers, and they were friends'

Molson Coors CEO on shooting victims: 'They were husbands, they were fathers, and they were friends' 01:59

 Authorities have passed along an update from police regarding the mass shooting at Molson Coors. Police said the suspected shooter, Anthony Ferrill, carried out the attack. The names of the victims has also been released.

Reports: Fatalities reported in Milwaukee shooting

Milwaukee police are responding to what they are calling a "critical incident" on the Molson Coors Brewing Co. campus amid reports of a possible shooting. Local...
USATODAY.com

Gunman kills five co-workers and himself in Molson Coors brewery shooting in Milwaukee

A gunman opened fire at the Molson Coors Beverage Co brewing complex in Milwaukee on Wednesday, killing five co-workers before he was found dead from an...
Reuters

