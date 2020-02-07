‘America’s Got Talent’ Sets Sofia Vergara as New Judge, Heidi Klum to Return

Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 22 hours ago )

“America’s Got Talent” has filled its two remaining judge chairs.



Sofia Vergara has been picked as the series’ newest addition, and Heidi Klum will also return.



Vergara recently wrapped filming on the 11th and final season of “Modern Family.” The native Colombian received four Outstanding Supporting Actress Primetime Emmy nominations for playing Gloria Delgado-Pritchett.



Klum, who is also the host of fashion competition series “Making the Cut” on Amazon opposite her “Project Runway” partner Tim Gunn, recently judged the latest season of “AGT: The Champions,” and previously judged the regular “AGT” series for six seasons from 2013 to 2018.



The two join existing judges Simon Cowell, who created and executive produces the talent competition series, and Howie Mandell. Terry Crews remains the host.



“I’m so happy to join my new family on ‘AGT,'” Vergara said. “This is a new and exciting next chapter for me and I’m extremely proud to be the first Latin judge on the show. I can’t wait to watch all the talent and have fun with all you guys!”



“I’m so excited to be back at ‘AGT’ with Simon, Howie and Terry. The fact that Sofia Vergara is joining us is the icing on an already delicious cake,” Klum said.



“Sofia’s infectious energy and sharp wit will blend perfectly with returning favorites Heidi, Simon, Howie, and Terry. As both a respected actress and successful entrepreneur, she embodies the American dream that is synonymous with AGT’s transformative stage,” said Meredith Ahr, president of Alternative and Reality Group at NBC Entertainment.



“As we head into our milestone 15th season, we are excited to welcome Sofia to the AGT family,” said Trish Kinane, president of Entertainment Programming at Fremantle. “We are also delighted at the return of the amazing Heidi Klum and look forward to a lot of fun as these dynamic, accomplished women join Simon, Howie and host Terry Crews to inspire contestants in a fun-filled and unpredictable series.”



