Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > 3 UC Davis roommates in isolation, 1 showing symptoms of coronavirus

3 UC Davis roommates in isolation, 1 showing symptoms of coronavirus

SFGate Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Three students who live together are being monitored for potential coronavirus infection, UC Davis said Thursday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Patient From Solano County Being Treated At UC Davis Medical Center [Video]Coronavirus Patient From Solano County Being Treated At UC Davis Medical Center

A Solano County resident is being treated at the UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento for the coronavirus, in what is believed to be the first community spread case of the disease. Jackie Ward..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:12Published

5 Patients With Coronavirus Symptoms in Isolation at Local Hospitals [Video]5 Patients With Coronavirus Symptoms in Isolation at Local Hospitals

Five people with symptoms of coronavirus are undergoing tests at local hospitals. They're among hundreds of evacuees brought to Travis Air Force for quarantine. Anna Giles reports. (2-7-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:06Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

glenkyack

glen RT @DrSherrill: UC Davis student showing ‘mild symptoms’ of coronavirus. 3 roommates in isolation https://t.co/ZrJr923U96 7 minutes ago

MarilynM

Marilyn Maciel RT @katethecurious: UC Davis student showing ‘mild symptoms’ of coronavirus. 3 roommates in isolation https://t.co/WqveXnvs5W #covid19 #cor… 7 minutes ago

CalWSportsFan

WSportsFan. 🏀🏳️‍🌈/🇺🇸/🇨🇦 🌲🚴‍♀️ 3 UC Davis roommates in isolation, 1 showing symptoms of coronavirus - SFGate https://t.co/bCMmYay1ZM 7 minutes ago

PriyaKu68517386

Priya Kumar RT @pknoepfler: UC Davis student showing ‘mild symptoms’ of coronavirus + 3 roommates in isolation pending testing. We'll see if this indee… 13 minutes ago

SmokinSam420

Sam Hollingsworth RT @montmark: @lookner Dorms in Davis, California. UC Davis student showing ‘mild symptoms’ of coronavirus. 3 roommates in isolation http… 13 minutes ago

TheSpringChickn

Deliver Us From Trump UC Davis student showing ‘mild symptoms’ of coronavirus. 3 roommates in isolation https://t.co/Ag1GA5k4Qu 16 minutes ago

sandyinmarin

NorCal Horseracing RT @Ryan_Lillis: UC Davis student showing ‘mild symptoms’ of coronavirus. 3 roommates in isolation https://t.co/FjxauvrITC 17 minutes ago

bwdn2008

Anita Wills UC Davis student showing ‘mild symptoms’ of coronavirus. 3 roommates in isolation https://t.co/04ugbrrKKD? #coronavirus 19 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.