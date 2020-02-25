Global  

U.S. stock market drops amid coronavirus fears

CBS News Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
As Coronavirus cases spread throughout the world, the fear and uncertainty is taking a drastic toll on the financial markets. Meg Oliver reports.
News video: Two Day Stock Market Plunge Exceeds 1,900 Points on Coronavirus Fears

Two Day Stock Market Plunge Exceeds 1,900 Points on Coronavirus Fears 01:08

 Two Day Stock Market Plunge Exceeds 1,900 Points on Coronavirus Fears The spread of the flu-like virus has ignited concerns that the global economy could be slowing. Monday's market loss of 1,000 points was the worst in two years. On Tuesday, the CDC urged Americans to prepare for the expectation...

GOP Braces For Coronavirus Blowback [Video]GOP Braces For Coronavirus Blowback

The White House is downplaying the effects the novel coronavirus could have on US growth. But according to Markets Insider, it's a different story behind closed doors. Shuttered operations and supply..

Wall Street Leads Global Share Price Slump [Video]Wall Street Leads Global Share Price Slump

The Dow industrials posted the largest-ever points drop on Thursday. Wall Street led stocks across the globe lower, with traders fretting over the economic impact of the spreading coronavirus. The..

Tips for fighting coronavirus-driven market chaos, profitable options trades, and the 'next Berkshire Hathaway'

Dear Readers, It's been a rough week in the market as spreading coronavirus fears have sent stocks tumbling and economists scrambling to lower their global...
Business Insider Also reported by •Motley Fool

Toll Brothers, Penn National lead long list of local companies impacted by stock market swoon

Some of Philadelphia’s largest public companies are being hit hard as the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s descent continued for the third consecutive day...
bizjournals Also reported by •Motley FoolBusiness InsiderCBS News

Tweets about this

Tetrisnet

Tetrisnet RT @people: U.S. Stock Market Suffers Brutally as Dow Drops to Historic Low Amid Coronavirus Fears https://t.co/JTcDXSJHF4 1 minute ago

people

People U.S. Stock Market Suffers Brutally as Dow Drops to Historic Low Amid Coronavirus Fears https://t.co/JTcDXSJHF4 5 minutes ago

BooneNorthCarol

Boone North Carolina Wall Street plummets 1000 points again on virus fears, confirming correction - Kitco NEWS: * Wall Street plummets 1… https://t.co/CxGoHKGmaC 12 minutes ago

ungubunugu1274

No one @Nancywantsyou @CNBCnow https://t.co/rKRt8PuzYS U.S. Stock Market Suffers Brutally as Dow Drops to Historic Low ... 12 minutes ago

ANDREA08679408

ANDREA RT @raybae689: U.S. stock market drops amid coronavirus fears https://t.co/yD2NoE6DH0 https://t.co/CnVVawk98s 20 minutes ago

LelaindePeche

✨Lelain de Peche🌝 RT @CBSNews: U.S. stock market drops amid coronavirus fears https://t.co/kgDtgS3RnN https://t.co/zHPh2EKdrS 22 minutes ago

MindOfMo

ImplausibleEndeavors WallStreet on RECORD CORRECTION pace as #pandemic fears loom Stocks eye steepest weekly fall since 2008.… https://t.co/YeRwhhWa50 25 minutes ago

rbmumsie

Lori Lee RT @pollbuster: U.S. stock market drops amid coronavirus fears - CBS News https://t.co/jGCRuObcNl 51 minutes ago

