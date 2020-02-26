Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Molson Coors shooting victims identified

Molson Coors shooting victims identified

CBS News Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Milwaukee officials have released the names of the five people killed in the mass shooting at a brewery in Milwaukee. Dean Reynolds report.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published < > Embed
News video: Molson Coors CEO on shooting victims: 'They were husbands, they were fathers, and they were friends'

Molson Coors CEO on shooting victims: 'They were husbands, they were fathers, and they were friends' 01:59

 Authorities have passed along an update from police regarding the mass shooting at Molson Coors. Police said the suspected shooter, Anthony Ferrill, carried out the attack. The names of the victims has also been released.

Recent related videos from verified sources

All 5 victims identified in Molson Coors shooting [Video]All 5 victims identified in Molson Coors shooting

All five victims of Wednesday's mass shooting at Milwaukee's Molson Coors campus were identified in a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:17Published

'Stop this insanity': Friends remember Molson Coors shooting victim [Video]'Stop this insanity': Friends remember Molson Coors shooting victim

Milwaukee police on Thursday identified the five victims killed in the Molson Coors mass shooting. One was 60-year-old Dale Hudson of Waukesha.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Milwaukee is grieving': What we know about Molson Coors shooting

The Wednesday shooting left Milwaukee in mourning, with Mayor Tom Barrett calling it the "saddest day" in the 165-year history of the "Miller Valley."
USATODAY.com

Multiple people dead in Milwaukee shooting at Molson Coors

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Multiple people were killed Wednesday in a shooting on the Molson Coors Brewing Co. campus, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said. The dead...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •bizjournalsNewsyUSATODAY.comReutersCBC.caJapan Today

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Snapandbud

#SheIsOurPresident RT @bradybuzz: These are the 5 victims killed yesterday at the Molson Coors Beverage Company in Milwaukee. -Jesus Valle Jr., 33 -Gennady L… 2 minutes ago

Karen224

Karen224 RT @cnnbrk: Police have named the suspect and victims of Wednesday's deadly shooting at the Molson Coors complex in Milwaukee https://t.co/… 4 minutes ago

LiveEdges

LIVEEDGES Molson Coors shooting victims worked as electricians, operators and machinists, CEO says https://t.co/9d72qiFPrZ 4 minutes ago

WKOW

WKOW 27 The Wisconsin Alumni Association says one of the five people killed at Molson Coors in Milwaukee was a graduate of… https://t.co/Vos3moMxAy 5 minutes ago

jmhooksline

Hooks 🌊♐ RT @amyklobuchar: Thinking of of the families of the victims and co-workers at Molson Coors tonight. Yet another tragic case of gun violenc… 5 minutes ago

MattMcGovern

Matt McGovern Such a sad time for Milwaukee: Here are the names of the 5 people killed by their Molson Coors co-worker… https://t.co/hE5ryEcQSa 6 minutes ago

KingJoh33307587

King John Victims of Milwaukee shooting identified https://t.co/SgqEOdvxYC 7 minutes ago

SherazKhanNYC

Sheraz Khan RT @CNN: The victims of the shooting at the Molson Coors complex in Milwaukee have been identified: ▪ Jesus Valle, 33 ▪ Gennady Levshetz,… 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.