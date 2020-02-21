Daily News Journal Leap Day brings free food and specials Feb. 29, along with exclusive deals for Leaplings https://t.co/4HfUXOpHLO 26 minutes ago Nicole Skaluba Leap Day brings free food and specials Feb. 29, along with exclusive deals for Leaplings https://t.co/xx2g98dSlV via @usatoday 49 minutes ago Lulmama Leap Day brings free food and specials Feb. 29, along with exclusive deals for Leaplings - USA TODAY… https://t.co/FJc60Gh0jp 57 minutes ago Tallahassee Democrat Leap Day brings free food and specials for everyone — plus exclusive deals for Leaplings https://t.co/HlfDmkASu9 2 hours ago Tennessean Leap Day brings free food and specials Feb. 29, along with exclusive deals for Leaplings https://t.co/fNreZGeHuI 3 hours ago Tennessean Leap Day brings free food and specials Feb. 29, along with exclusive deals for Leaplings https://t.co/95uoKbRBrx 3 hours ago Courtney Cole Leap Day brings free food and specials Feb. 29, along with exclusive deals for Leaplings https://t.co/HhOToWnxzc via @usatoday 4 hours ago Delaware Online Saturday is Leap Day and businesses are offering freebies, specials and deals for the extra day. For those born on… https://t.co/rE2XTGKR8R 5 hours ago