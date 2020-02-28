Global  

'Spenser Confidential' cast voice coronavirus concerns

USATODAY.com Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
The cast of "Spenser Confidential" explain their plans for trying to avoid the coronavirus at the premiere in LA. (Feb. 28)
 
Credit: ETCanada - Published < > Embed
News video: Cast Talk Premiere Of 'Spenser Confidential'

Cast Talk Premiere Of 'Spenser Confidential' 01:42

 The cast of "Spenser Confidential", including Mark Wahlberg and Winston Duke, talk about their favourite moments of filming the thriller at the movie's premiere in L.A. Plus, castmate Post Malone sends a big surprise.

