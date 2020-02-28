Chinese warship fired laser at U.S. spy plane Friday, 28 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The Navy said a Chinese naval destroyer lased the American P-8A Poseidon aircraft in an act the U.S. deemed unsafe and a violation of international codes and agreements. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this RizonSon O'Kodee US says Chinese warship fired military laser at US aircraft - CNNPolitics https://t.co/J7Q1ke0LJd 47 seconds ago jéro™ US says Chinese warship fired military laser at US aircraft https://t.co/jjO0p7OuJO 2 minutes ago Riddle this - US says Chinese warship fired military laser at US aircraft - CNNPolitics https://t.co/GExLHRjKR8 2 minutes ago AUC3I US says Chinese warship fired military laser at US aircraft - @NatSecDiver @wcapsnet https://t.co/9j4IApt7sw 2 minutes ago Askcoding Chinese warship fired laser at American surveillance aircraft lased ⚡️216* Note the Cipher #QAnon https://t.co/xJQHVsY7Ye 4 minutes ago Jace😷🖐🏻 RT @mrbcyber: US says Chinese warship fired military laser at US aircraft - CNN https://t.co/UstxBS4Uez 6 minutes ago joe mack US says Chinese warship fired military laser at US aircraft - CNNPolitics https://t.co/lz0gn1PsL3 7 minutes ago NDGriff Chinese ship fired laser at American P-8A Poseidon aircraft, Navy says - CBS News https://t.co/qOLQpdhf0u via @GoogleNews 8 minutes ago