Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Chinese warship fired laser at U.S. spy plane

Chinese warship fired laser at U.S. spy plane

CBS News Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
The Navy said a Chinese naval destroyer lased the American P-8A Poseidon aircraft in an act the U.S. deemed unsafe and a violation of international codes and agreements.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KodeeRolden

RizonSon O'Kodee US says Chinese warship fired military laser at US aircraft - CNNPolitics https://t.co/J7Q1ke0LJd 47 seconds ago

molaleye85

jéro™ US says Chinese warship fired military laser at US aircraft https://t.co/jjO0p7OuJO 2 minutes ago

Stevest39589292

Riddle this - US says Chinese warship fired military laser at US aircraft - CNNPolitics https://t.co/GExLHRjKR8 2 minutes ago

AUC31

AUC3I US says Chinese warship fired military laser at US aircraft - @NatSecDiver @wcapsnet https://t.co/9j4IApt7sw 2 minutes ago

Askcoding

Askcoding Chinese warship fired laser at American surveillance aircraft lased ⚡️216* Note the Cipher #QAnon https://t.co/xJQHVsY7Ye 4 minutes ago

JustJaceM

Jace😷🖐🏻 RT @mrbcyber: US says Chinese warship fired military laser at US aircraft - CNN https://t.co/UstxBS4Uez 6 minutes ago

joemack10241961

joe mack US says Chinese warship fired military laser at US aircraft - CNNPolitics https://t.co/lz0gn1PsL3 7 minutes ago

Brendan34470026

NDGriff Chinese ship fired laser at American P-8A Poseidon aircraft, Navy says - CBS News https://t.co/qOLQpdhf0u via @GoogleNews 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.