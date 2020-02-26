Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > New York Real Estate Mogul Barbara Corcoran Falls Victim To Phishing Scam

New York Real Estate Mogul Barbara Corcoran Falls Victim To Phishing Scam

CBS 2 Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
New York real estate mogul Barbara Corcoran is known as a shark, but she just fell for a phishing scam.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Barbara Corcoran Victim Of Phishing Scam

Barbara Corcoran Victim Of Phishing Scam 00:29

 New York real estate mogul Barbara Corcoran is known as a shark, but she just fell victim to a phishing scam.

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Shark Tank' star Barbara Corcoran loses nearly $400,000 in phishing scam [Video]'Shark Tank' star Barbara Corcoran loses nearly $400,000 in phishing scam

Corcoran revealed that her bookkeeper unknowingly paid the funds to a scammer.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published

Real estate agent warns of bold scam targeting renters [Video]Real estate agent warns of bold scam targeting renters

A Kansas City real estate agent is warning about a bold and unique scam targeting both agents and potential renters.

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 01:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Douglas Elliman’s plan to acquire John Daugherty Realtors reportedly changes

A New York-based real estate firm's original deal to acquire one of the most well-known residential brokerages in Houston reportedly has fallen through. Douglas...
bizjournals

'Shark Tank' Star Barbara Corcoran Hooked in $380k Phishing Scam

"Shark Tank" star Barbara Corcoran is missing nearly $400,000 Wednesday morning after her office was victimized by email scammers who used a tiny typo to gain...
TMZ.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.