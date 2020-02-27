Lori Loughlin faces October trial as defense claims "devastating" evidence

Lori Loughlin's Lawyer Claims New Evidence Exonerates the Actress Sean M. Berkowitz, the lawyer for Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, filed a motion after discovering evidence that allegedly proves his client's innocence. According to ABC News, notes from the iPhone of Rick Singer,...
A federal judge on Thursday said actress Lori Loughlin in October will be among eight parents accused of participating in a vast U.S. college admissions bribery and fraud scheme to face the first trial..