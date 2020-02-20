New South Carolina poll shows Biden with favorable lead

Jacqueline McBride👸🏿 RT @POLITICO_Steve: New @MonmouthPoll in South Carolina (2/23-25) shows a big lead for @JoeBiden: Biden 36% Sanders 16 Steyer… 17 minutes ago dolores molina New Monmouth poll shows Joe Biden with 20-point lead in South Carolina primary https://t.co/y3fJ6xgN1p via… https://t.co/tMis4HwcrD 23 minutes ago dolores molina RT @jevryday84: New Monmouth poll shows Joe Biden with 20-point lead in South Carolina primary https://t.co/yAJsnmpmY3 via @usatoday 24 minutes ago DC Cajun RT @CBSThisMorning: Democrats vote tomorrow in South Carolina's primary, where Joe Biden now appears to be the heavy favorite. The newest p… 44 minutes ago Luis Fierro Biden gains new energy in Virginia, while Sanders, Bloomberg slide, poll finds Biden appears to have regained momen… https://t.co/yzBnL71rdJ 47 minutes ago Deanie Mills RT @LewisHo67218892: Another poll shows Biden with big lead in S.C. primary https://t.co/oEEk451qie 51 minutes ago KLST TV Health care and the economy are the top issues for South Carolina voters, according an exclusive Nexstar/Emerson Co… https://t.co/lEXVVPhio1 57 minutes ago KSAN News Health care and the economy are the top issues for South Carolina voters, according an exclusive Nexstar/Emerson Co… https://t.co/qEOmF0Ak4B 57 minutes ago