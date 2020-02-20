Global  

New South Carolina poll shows Biden with favorable lead

CBS News Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
A new poll shows Joe Biden with a commanding lead in South Carolina with 36% support, 20% above national front-runner Bernie Sanders. As the primary candidates make their last minute pitches for support, they are taking jabs at each other with questions of electability and attacking President Trump over federal coronavirus preparations. Ed O’Keefe reports from Columbia where South Carolina voters will head to the polls on Saturday.
