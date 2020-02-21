Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Lori Loughlin trial date set in college admissions scandal

Lori Loughlin trial date set in college admissions scandal

CBS News Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Actress Lori Loughlin, her husband Mossimo Giannulli and six other defendants are expected to face a jury for the first time on October 5 over charges stemming from the college admissions scandal that accused dozens of wealthy parents of bribing their kids’ ways into top universities. The couple’s lawyers failed to delay the trial at a Thursday court hearing despite the release of what they called “devastating” new evidence. Nikki Battiste reports on the fallout from the
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Lori Loughlin trial set for October

Lori Loughlin trial set for October 00:44

 Lori Loughlin and her husband will stand trial in their college admissions case in October.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Lawyers For Lori Loughlin, Husband Claims Evidence Proves Their Innocence [Video]Lawyers For Lori Loughlin, Husband Claims Evidence Proves Their Innocence

Nikki Batiste reports their lawyers asked for the trial to be pushed back in light of the new information, but the judge didn't agree.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:17Published

Actress Lori Loughlin to face college scam trial in October [Video]Actress Lori Loughlin to face college scam trial in October

A federal judge on Thursday said actress Lori Loughlin in October will be among eight parents accused of participating in a vast U.S. college admissions bribery and fraud scheme to face the first trial..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Lori Loughlin to Stand Trial for College Admissions Bribery Case in October

The former 'Fuller House' star and and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli are facing a maximum of 50 years behind jail each and millions of dollars...
AceShowbiz

Lori Loughlin & Mossimo Giannulli Make Rare Public Appearance Amid College Admissions Scandal Legal Battle

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are stepping out. The Fuller House actress and the fashion designer were seen out and about on Wednesday (February 20) in...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

quickcjh

Çhristopher Holden RT @DeadlineDominic: BREAKING #StayAwayFromPeopleWho or not, who face 50 yrs behind bars. #operationvarsityblues trial set for Lori Loughli… 5 minutes ago

quickcjh

Çhristopher Holden RT @MichelleSaunds: Today #LoriLoughlin Gets Fall Trial Date For #CollegeBriberyScheme Charges; 50 Years In Prison For #FullHouse Star If G… 5 minutes ago

quickcjh

Çhristopher Holden RT @LdotAdot: You what's kinda wild? Lori might get more years than Roger Stone https://t.co/3hQWif6xDI 5 minutes ago

quickcjh

Çhristopher Holden RT @jondmaas: Not to defend her, but 50 years? That's more than Weinstein and Roger Stone combined and then some. https://t.co/psNFxkQpOF v… 6 minutes ago

quickcjh

Çhristopher Holden RT @phillipbible53: Loughlin gets trial date for college bribery charges https://t.co/bGG6RPx7Mp Your shitting me 50 years. Fine her the sa… 7 minutes ago

quickcjh

Çhristopher Holden RT @rboyst1: Loughlin gets trial date for college bribery charges https://t.co/ozAmnFxaMs wont be going to jail.There is new evidence in he… 7 minutes ago

quickcjh

Çhristopher Holden RT @cosmicfirepeace: #LoriLoughlin gets a trial date, could face a maximum of 50 years in prison https://t.co/2GRk4RLRwF via @AV_Newswire S… 7 minutes ago

quickcjh

Çhristopher Holden RT @DEADLINE: Lori Loughlin Gets Fall Trial Date For College Bribery Scheme Charges; 50 Years In Prison For ‘Full House’ Star If Guilty htt… 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.