Trump administration defends coronavirus response from rising criticism

Reuters Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
The Trump administration on Friday sought to reassure Americans that it was responding to the threat of a U.S. coronavirus outbreak, as the flu-like illness spread to more countries and stock markets dropped sharply again.
News video: Trump puts VP Mike Pence 'in charge' of U.S. coronavirus response

Trump puts VP Mike Pence 'in charge' of U.S. coronavirus response 01:32

 Following a meeting with the CDC and other federal officials involved in the U.S. government's response to the spread of the coronavirus, President Trump announced Wednesday evening that U.S.Vice President Mike Pence will be in charge of the U.S. response to the coronavirus outbreak.

What A Week: Bernie And Biden; Trump's Coronavirus Response; Gas Tax Hike Proposed [Video]What A Week: Bernie And Biden; Trump's Coronavirus Response; Gas Tax Hike Proposed

WBZ TV's Chris McKinnon and Jon Keller discuss Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden heading into Super Tuesday; the president's coronavirus response and the proposed increase in the Massachusetts gas tax.

Censor In Chief? VP Pence To Control Coronavirus Info [Video]Censor In Chief? VP Pence To Control Coronavirus Info

US Vice President Mike Pence has been appointed by President Donald Trump to oversee the nation's response to the coronavirus pandemic. According to Business Insider, Pence quickly announced that Dr...

Recent related news from verified sources

'There's nobody to figure out what the hell we should be doing': Coronavirus outbreak a mounting nightmare for germaphobe Trump

'This is shameful,' Nancy Pelosi says of Trump administration's Coronavirus response
U.S. lawmakers warned of wider coronavirus outbreak; White House urges calm

A top U.S. health official told lawmakers on Friday to expect many more coronavirus cases in the United States, a source said, as the Trump administration faced...
