Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Bernie Madoff > Madoff customer payout nears $14 billion, as dying swindler seeks freedom

Madoff customer payout nears $14 billion, as dying swindler seeks freedom

Reuters Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Bernard Madoff's former customers will soon see their total recovery approach $14 billion, a court-appointed trustee said on Friday, as the dying swindler awaits a decision on whether the U.S. government will support his request to leave prison early.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MrLimmpet

Mr Limpet Next Scumbag to be pardoned by the headScumbag Trump himself - Madoff payout nears $14B as dying swindler seeks fre… https://t.co/7uDAF2nkGP 4 minutes ago

oakleyfullwood

YooouuuPeeeoooppplllle Imagine how much $ he swindled. https://t.co/Z09aPD3dWz 4 minutes ago

NIA_97223

Neighbors in Action RT @Reuters: Madoff customer payout nears $14 billion, as dying swindler seeks freedom https://t.co/CPCd2NySmw https://t.co/vhxs4MJGQi 16 minutes ago

DanteVeteran

Veteran Dante RT @LesPhillips17: Madoff payout nears $14 billion as dying swindler seeks freedom https://t.co/ZvzqwBMign should NOT be freed. He ruined… 33 minutes ago

OutlierTyrone

Outlier Tyrone Dying? Madoff payout nears $14 billion as dying swindler seeks freedom https://t.co/b0Qh9UYoFG 36 minutes ago

ROJNAME_english

Rojname News English Madoff customer payout nears $14 billion, as dying swindler seeks freedom https://t.co/INbQCaF9Aj 50 minutes ago

tony_quinnto

Tony Quinnto Madoff payout nears $14 billion as dying swindler seeks freedom https://t.co/YiIFhggTHi Death will set Madoff free. 1 hour ago

Poppy_Grace2

A W O K E - Bernie Madoff customer payout nears $14 billion as dying swindler seeks freedom https://t.co/1lUuIq4HUr #FoxBusiness 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.