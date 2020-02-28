Global  

Harvey Weinstein Juror Sheds Light On Deliberations: ‘Nothing Simple About It’

CBS 2 Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Juror No. 9, identified as Drew, spoke exclusively with Gayle King on “CBS This Morning.”
Recent related videos from verified sources

Weinstein Juror: 'Nothing Simple About It' [Video]Weinstein Juror: 'Nothing Simple About It'

A juror from Harvey Weinstein’s rape and sexual assault trial is shedding light on how the group reached its verdict. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge has more.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:57Published

