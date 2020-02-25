Global  

Eastern Great Lakes region pummeled by blizzard, ‘monster’ lake effect snow band

FOXNews.com Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
The western part of New York and parts of the Great Lakes was pummeled by the biggest lake effect snow of the season, bringing upwards of 28.5 inches of snow in some places as more continues to fall.
