Court blocks Trump's "Remain in Mexico" policy

CBS News Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
An appeals court in California blocked a controversial policy that has required more than 60,000 asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for the duration of their immigration court proceedings.
News video: Court Temporarily Blocks Trump's 'Remain-In-Mexico' Policy

Court Temporarily Blocks Trump's 'Remain-In-Mexico' Policy 00:40

 A court has temporarily blocked an immigration policy of the Trump administration.

Recent related news from verified sources

Court temporarily halts Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

SAN DIEGO (AP) — An federal appeals court has temporarily halted a major Trump administration policy to make asylum seekers wait in Mexico while their cases...
Seattle Times Also reported by •NYTimes.comReuters

garcialawfirm

Israel B. Garcia, Jr RT @alexsalvinews: BREAKING: The 9th Circuit Court blocks the Trump administration’s “remain in Mexico” policy which made migrant asylum s… 6 seconds ago

nfscapecod

Nancy Sheard RT @NewsHour: NEW: A federal appeals court has temporarily halted a major Trump administration policy to make asylum seekers wait in Mexico… 23 seconds ago

StottsJrWill

Will Stotts, Jr. Federal Appeals Court Blocks Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ Policy https://t.co/06kLgxMeZy 26 seconds ago

drakicus2740

drakicus2740 Court blocks Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy https://t.co/Rqq3Ff9HGZ 43 seconds ago

AnnieMartin1414

AnnieMartin RT @MHackman: Huge: the 9th circuit, which initially allowed Remain in Mexico to take effect, now halts the program, saying it violates imm… 44 seconds ago

brenthibbard927

Brent T Hibbard Court blocks Trump's "Remain in Mexico" policy https://t.co/nuBpTraqqn I wish these judges that make these rulings… https://t.co/8EHSM8jsmv 54 seconds ago

jkdamours

Jill Kestler-DAmours US Federal Appeals Court blocks #Trump administration's 'Remain in Mexico' policy, which rights groups and legal ex… https://t.co/8g76WARaE8 1 minute ago

TrumpSupport13

❌ Alfred ❌ 🇺🇸 RT @etf13: Judge more concerned with well-being of people illegally entering this country then they are about potential harm to U.S. citize… 1 minute ago

