House Democrats ask Barr for information on Stone case

More than 1,100 former Justice Department employees have signed an online petition. Politico reports the letter urges Attorney General Bill Barr to resign. It also commends the four prosecutors who..

Barr: 'Impossible' for me to do my job AG William Barr says while President Trump's tweet on Roger Stone didn't affect the DOJ case, the president's statements make it "impossible" for him to do his job. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 02:20Published 2 weeks ago