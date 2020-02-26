From 1998: Author and undersea explorer Clive Cussler
Friday, 28 February 2020 () Novelist Clive Cussler, the man whose maritime alter-ego, adventurer Dirk Pitt, raised the Titanic and explored countless shipwrecks, has himself located more than 60 sunken ships and submarines. Cussler (who died on February 24, 2020, at age 88) talked to correspondent Anthony Mason in this interview that originally aired on "Sunday Morning" on January 25, 1998, in which he discussed his passion for vintage cars, and for going beneath the ocean's surface to find the answers to naval history's perplexing questions.
Renowned author and sea explorer Clive Cussler has died. He was 88. According to CNN, his family made the announcement on Monday, in a Facebook post. Cussler had a Ph.D. in maritime history. He was known for his books about underwater shipwreck discoveries -- both fiction and nonfiction. His books...
Clive Cussler, the best-selling author of suspense and adventure novels such as “Sahara” and “Raise the Titanic,” died in his home in Scottsdale, Ariz.... The Wrap Also reported by •CBC.ca •Japan Today