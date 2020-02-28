Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Donald Trump > U.S. appeals court blocks Trump policy forcing migrants to wait in Mexico

U.S. appeals court blocks Trump policy forcing migrants to wait in Mexico

Reuters Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
A U.S. federal appeals court in San Francisco, California on Friday blocked a Trump administration policy that has forced tens of thousands of migrants to wait in Mexico for months for hearings in U.S. immigration courts.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video:

"Remain in Mexico" policy blocked by appeals court 01:31

 A U.S. federal appeals court in San Francisco on Friday blocked a Trump administration policy that has forced tens of thousands of migrants to wait in Mexico for months for hearings in U.S. immigration courts. Freddie Joyner has more.

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Remain in Mexico' policy blocked by appeals court [Video]'Remain in Mexico' policy blocked by appeals court

A U.S. federal appeals court in San Francisco on Friday blocked a Trump administration policy that has forced tens of thousands of migrants to wait in Mexico for months for hearings in U.S. immigration..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:31Published

'Remain in Mexico' policy blocked by appeals court [Video]'Remain in Mexico' policy blocked by appeals court

A U.S. federal appeals court in San Francisco on Friday blocked a Trump administration policy that has forced tens of thousands of migrants to wait in Mexico for months for hearings in U.S. immigration..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

US appeals court blocks Trump policy forcing migrants to wait in Mexico

US appeals court blocks Trump policy forcing migrants to wait in MexicoMigrants, many of them children, have faced violence and homelessness as they wait for their court dates in dangerous border cities. ;
Jerusalem Post

Federal Appeals Court Rules 'Remain In Mexico' Policy Is Invalid

Federal Appeals Court Rules 'Remain In Mexico' Policy Is InvalidWatch VideoA federal appeals court ruled the Trump administration can't send asylum-seekers to Mexico to wait for their immigration hearings in the U.S.  The...
Newsy

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.