U.S. appeals court blocks Trump policy forcing migrants to wait in Mexico



Recent related videos from verified sources 'Remain in Mexico' policy blocked by appeals court A U.S. federal appeals court in San Francisco on Friday blocked a Trump administration policy that has forced tens of thousands of migrants to wait in Mexico for months for hearings in U.S. immigration.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:31Published 51 minutes ago 'Remain in Mexico' policy blocked by appeals court A U.S. federal appeals court in San Francisco on Friday blocked a Trump administration policy that has forced tens of thousands of migrants to wait in Mexico for months for hearings in U.S. immigration.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:31Published 59 minutes ago

Recent related news from verified sources US appeals court blocks Trump policy forcing migrants to wait in Mexico Migrants, many of them children, have faced violence and homelessness as they wait for their court dates in dangerous border cities. ;

Jerusalem Post 5 hours ago



Federal Appeals Court Rules 'Remain In Mexico' Policy Is Invalid Watch VideoA federal appeals court ruled the Trump administration can't send asylum-seekers to Mexico to wait for their immigration hearings in the U.S. The...

Newsy 2 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this