Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Garth Brooks faces backlash after Sanders mix-up online

Garth Brooks faces backlash after Sanders mix-up online

BBC News Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Country music singer Garth Brooks faces a backlash online as fans mistake Barry Sanders for Bernie
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

WATCH: Garth Brooks honors Barry Sanders at Detroit concert [Video]WATCH: Garth Brooks honors Barry Sanders at Detroit concert

Country superstar Garth Brooks owned Ford Field on Saturday night as he and 70,000 other gave as much they had for more than two hours.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:36Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AnsisEgle

Ansis 🎄 RT @BBCWorld: Garth Brooks faces backlash after Sanders mix-up online https://t.co/mZpsE4yTXH 1 minute ago

removalman123

Keith Evans Garth Brooks faces backlash after Sanders mix-up online https://t.co/exr3XD07jT 5 minutes ago

bamalonghair

Mike Prince Garth Brooks faces backlash after Sanders mix-up online - BBC News https://t.co/b5MfvlBnvH 9 minutes ago

iveyjanette_207

Ivey McClelland 💖🎥🎶 RT @BBCNorthAmerica: Garth Brooks faces backlash after Sanders mix-up online https://t.co/GfYCI6tzIh 12 minutes ago

RealFriscoKid

M. Jennings Garth Brooks faces backlash after Barry/Bernie Sanders mix-up online https://t.co/JVug5eYanY 15 minutes ago

TGilley1

Peace 🌹 Keeper Wow 🙄 #stillsanders 🔥 Garth Brooks faces backlash after Sanders mix-up online - BBC News https://t.co/LQJ7PeCrCN 16 minutes ago

TCmustang2010

unionmade ✌♻🌎🌊#Resist #VeteransAgainstTrump#FBR I've said before and I'll say it again, the only people dumber that the orange one is his 35% dumbasses. Garth Br… https://t.co/695LeYHZ7G 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.