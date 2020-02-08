Global  

Black History Month: Harlem’s Schomburg Center

CBS 2 Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
A lot of New Yorkers know the Schomburg Center, but do we really know its origins? CBSN New York's Elise Finch takes a look inside the nearly century-old public library. 
 There's a place in Harlem that's like no other to study black history - and it was actually founded by a man from Puerto Rico. The Schomburg Center holds the largest black history archive anywhere in the world. CBSN New Yorks' Elise Finch reports.

