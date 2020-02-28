Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Yo Gotti > Yo Gotti says Jay-Z plays the 'big homie' and 'mentor' role

Yo Gotti says Jay-Z plays the 'big homie' and 'mentor' role

USATODAY.com Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Yo Gotti talks about his personal and business relationship with mogul Jay-Z. The Memphis rapper says, "It's not a dream. I know somebody who started out just like me who's a billionaire." (Feb. 28)
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OccupyNA

GlobalParadigmShift Yo Gotti says Jay-Z plays the ‘big homie’ and ‘mentor’ role https://t.co/fC4cFrMaBc 36 minutes ago

AltafAhmedTarar

ALTAF AHMED TARAR RT @jilevin: Yo Gotti says Jay-Z plays the 'big homie' and 'mentor' role https://t.co/E4yHO6NDMe 42 minutes ago

jilevin

Jeffrey Levin Yo Gotti says Jay-Z plays the 'big homie' and 'mentor' role https://t.co/E4yHO6NDMe 47 minutes ago

crewislife

ъรεս Yo Gotti says Jay-Z plays the 'big homie' and 'mentor' role https://t.co/Bb7uTWxa26 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.