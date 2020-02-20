Global  

Watch the Trailer for Justin Chambers’ Final ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Episode: Goodbye, Alex Karev (Video)

The Wrap Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Watch the Trailer for Justin Chambers’ Final ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Episode: Goodbye, Alex Karev (Video)Get ready to say goodbye to Dr. Alex Karev, “Grey’s Anatomy” fans: The Ellen Pompeo-led medical drama has set the farewell episode for longtime series regular Justin Chambers for next Thursday, March 5.

The announcement came courtesy of a trailer that aired after last night’s episode of the show’s currently airing 16th season. In the video, which you can view above, a few of Alex’s greatest “Grey’s” moments are shown before we move toward the present and hints at how exactly the Shonda Rhimes-created series will write off Chambers’ character.

Here’s the official description for the episode, which is titled “Leave a Light On”: “Bailey and Ben face a huge, life-altering decision, while Meredith and several of the doctors reflect on the past.”

*Also Read:* Which Original 'Grey's Anatomy' Cast Members Are Still With the Show?

This is not fans’ first notice that Chambers would be leaving “Grey’s Anatomy,” as that news broke last month, but it is their first indication of when he’d actually be headed out the doors of Grey Sloan Memorial.

“There’s no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that’s defined so much of my life for the past 15 years,” Chambers said when announcing his exit from the series in January. “For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time. As I move on from ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ I want to thank the ABC family, Shonda Rhimes, original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, and the rest of the amazing cast and crew, both past and present, and, of course, the fans for an extraordinary ride.”

“Grey’s Anatomy” has been on ABC for 15 years and more than 350 episodes and has already been renewed for Season 17. Once Chambers is gone, the only O.G. cast members remaining on “Grey’s will be leading lady Pompeo (Meredith Grey), Chandra Wilson, who plays Dr. Miranda Bailey, and James Pickens Jr., who plays Dr. Richard Webber. They’ve all appeared in every single episode since the series launched back in 2005.

“Grey’s Anatomy” airs Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Justin Chambers Is Leaving 'Grey's Anatomy' After Playing Dr Alex Karev for 15 Years

Which Original 'Grey's Anatomy' Cast Members Are Still With the Show?

Fall TV 2020: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)
Credit: THR News
News video: 'Grey's Anatomy' Officially Sets Justin Chambers Farewell Episode | THR News

'Grey's Anatomy' Officially Sets Justin Chambers Farewell Episode | THR News 01:18

 The March 5 installment of the ABC medical drama will reveal what happened to the character played by original star Justin Chambers.

The Truth About Alex is Revealed

Link (Chris Carmack) comes over to visit Jo (Camilla Luddington) and she tells him that she called Alex's mom and he never even went to Iowa, he just left. Hayes (guest star Richard Flood) and Meredith..

Credit: ABC

Grey's Anatomy S16E16 Leave A Light On

Grey's Anatomy 16x16 "Leave A Light On" Season 16 Episode 16 Promo Trailer HD - Bailey and Ben face a huge, life-altering decision, while Meredith and several of the doctors reflect on the past on an..

Credit: Teaser Trailer


Grey's Anatomy Is Giving Justin Chambers and Alex Karev a Farewell Episode

Justin Chambers will get an actual goodbye on next week's Grey's Anatomy. Since it was announced in January that Chambers, who has been a cast member since the...
E! Online

'Grey's Anatomy' Showrunner Talks About Handling Alex's Departure With 'Caution' & Will Give the Audience 'Clarity'

While Grey’s Anatomy fans are still shocked about Justin Chambers‘ sudden exit of the show, showrunner Krista Vernoff has revealed that clarity about...
Just Jared


Veasy62

Terriyon Veasy RT @melgua86: Watch Alex Karev's final video: https://t.co/NO6mvXZ04l 5 hours ago

TheTraceC

Tracy C Watch the Trailer for Justin Chambers' Final 'Grey's Anatomy' Episode: Goodbye, Alex Karev (Video) #GreysAnatomy https://t.co/lyJ8Y7wXgP 5 hours ago

melgua86

Dr Arizona McHappy Watch Alex Karev's final video: https://t.co/NO6mvXZ04l 5 hours ago

Current_Knewz

ω๏๏∂y Watch the Trailer for #JustinChambers’ Final ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Episode: Goodbye, #AlexKarev (Video)… https://t.co/fJKDsY0RSY 5 hours ago

Sweet__Ty

💜🌸🌺Regina Phalange Anastasia Beaverhausen💜🌸🌺 RT @Variety: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ to Officially Send Off Justin Chambers in March 5 Episode (Watch) https://t.co/zyj5hNbQiq 5 hours ago

theluckyman

Jason S ♋🇺🇸 TheWrap News: Watch the Trailer for Justin Chambers’ Final ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Episode: Goodbye, Alex Karev (Video)… https://t.co/fBKsbqI7Ad 6 hours ago

TheWrap

TheWrap Watch the Trailer for Justin Chambers' Final 'Grey's Anatomy' Episode: Goodbye, Alex Karev (Video) #Greys… https://t.co/K2ifRgGr5p 6 hours ago

taurinflorian2

taurinflorian RT @Variety_TV: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ to Officially Send Off Justin Chambers in March 5 Episode (Watch) https://t.co/l8uENorRjN https://t.co/1vx… 7 hours ago

