Watch the Trailer for Justin Chambers’ Final ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Episode: Goodbye, Alex Karev (Video)

Friday, 28 February 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Get ready to say goodbye to Dr. Alex Karev, “Grey’s Anatomy” fans: The Ellen Pompeo-led medical drama has set the farewell episode for longtime series regular Justin Chambers for next Thursday, March 5.



The announcement came courtesy of a trailer that aired after last night’s episode of the show’s currently airing 16th season. In the video, which you can view above, a few of Alex’s greatest “Grey’s” moments are shown before we move toward the present and hints at how exactly the Shonda Rhimes-created series will write off Chambers’ character.



Here’s the official description for the episode, which is titled “Leave a Light On”: “Bailey and Ben face a huge, life-altering decision, while Meredith and several of the doctors reflect on the past.”



*Also Read:* Which Original 'Grey's Anatomy' Cast Members Are Still With the Show?



This is not fans’ first notice that Chambers would be leaving “Grey’s Anatomy,” as that news broke last month, but it is their first indication of when he’d actually be headed out the doors of Grey Sloan Memorial.



“There’s no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that’s defined so much of my life for the past 15 years,” Chambers said when announcing his exit from the series in January. “For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time. As I move on from ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ I want to thank the ABC family, Shonda Rhimes, original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, and the rest of the amazing cast and crew, both past and present, and, of course, the fans for an extraordinary ride.”



“Grey’s Anatomy” has been on ABC for 15 years and more than 350 episodes and has already been renewed for Season 17. Once Chambers is gone, the only O.G. cast members remaining on “Grey’s will be leading lady Pompeo (Meredith Grey), Chandra Wilson, who plays Dr. Miranda Bailey, and James Pickens Jr., who plays Dr. Richard Webber. They’ve all appeared in every single episode since the series launched back in 2005.



“Grey’s Anatomy” airs Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



