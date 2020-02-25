Global  

Trump Announces Mike Pompeo To Finalize Taliban Peace Deal

Daily Caller Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Pompeo, Esper Head To Middle East To Finalize Taliban Peace Deal
Trump says Mike Pompeo will witness signing of peace deal with Taliban

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that he's dispatching the Secretary of State to sign an agreement with the Afghan Taliban aimed at beginning a draw down...
CBC.ca

Pakistan invited to attend signing of US-Taliban peace deal on February 29

Pakistan invited to attend signing of US-Taliban peace deal on February 29ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday said Qatar has extended an invitation to Pakistan to attend the signing of US-Taliban peace deal to...
WorldNews


