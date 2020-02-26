Global  

CDC's First Press Briefing Since Pence Took Charge Of Coronavirus Was Full Of Praise For Trump's Response

Gothamist Friday, 28 February 2020
CDC's First Press Briefing Since Pence Took Charge Of Coronavirus Was Full Of Praise For Trump's ResponseThe briefing capped off a whirlwind week for Messonnier, who found herself the target of right-wing attacks after she delivered the most sobering warning to date about the coronavirus epidemic. [ more › ]
News video: Trump Taps Mike Pence To Head Coronavirus Task Force

Trump Taps Mike Pence To Head Coronavirus Task Force 00:52

 President Donald Trump announced that he is placing Vice President Mike Pence in charge of the coronavirus task force, citing his record of public health management as governor of Indiana. During his governorship, Pence came under criticism for mishandling an HIV outbreak across the state.

First death from coronavirus announced in U.S. [Video]First death from coronavirus announced in U.S.

Washington state health officials reported the first patient death from coronavirus in the United States on Saturday, prompting President Trump to urge for calm. Conway G. Gittens has the details.

Donald Trump confirms first US coronavirus death [Video]Donald Trump confirms first US coronavirus death

President Trump holds a White House press briefing where he confirms the first case of a death inside the US from the Covid-19 virus. Mr Trump said 22 people in the US have been infected by the virus..

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump says Pence will be in charge of coronavirus response

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday Vice President Mike Pence will be in charge of the U.S. response to the coronavirus outbreak.
AOC Blasts Mike Pence On Coronavirus: He ‘Literally Does Not Believe In Science’

AOC Blasts Mike Pence On Coronavirus: He ‘Literally Does Not Believe In Science’Following President Donald Trump’s announcement that Vice President Mike Pence will be overtaking the United States coronavirus response in the White House’s...
