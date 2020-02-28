Feb. 29 Means Leap Year Deals For Shoppers

CBS New York Hotels, stores and restaurants are rolling out special sales on Feb. 29. Check out some of the deals: https://t.co/sqQEXs1sZt 1 hour ago Liz 🌙 RT @dungareesdonuts: It's a leap year (and Payday) which means even better shopping deals! Plus discount codes in this thread (affiliate li… 2 hours ago USA TODAY Money An extra day of the year means one more day to earn special deals. https://t.co/SmMVP01WTr 3 hours ago Olivia 🐰 It's a leap year (and Payday) which means even better shopping deals! Plus discount codes in this thread (affiliate… https://t.co/CoCZ2YTh08 7 hours ago Premier Gourmet It's a Leap Year, and that means this year you have an extra day to save at Premier Gourmet! We're celebrating Leap… https://t.co/6Ifcw5mERj 1 day ago Jacob Rueda Cruises Inc. An extra day means extra savings. Book by Leap Day, February 29th to take advantage of amazing deals for your next… https://t.co/wFr8MAb7ib 2 days ago Melissa Peet An extra day means extra savings. Book by Leap Day, February 29th to take advantage of amazing deals for your next… https://t.co/fa2adR7cL2 2 days ago Bragg Travels An extra day means extra savings. Book by Leap Day, February 29th to take advantage of amazing deals for your next… https://t.co/LDmsZhrMIv 2 days ago