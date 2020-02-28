Global  

Coronavirus fears lead to worst week on Wall Street since 2008

CBS News Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Coronavirus fears caused stocks to fall for the seventh straight day. Traders blamed the lack of consistent message from the Trump administration. Nikki Battiste reports.
News video: Coronavirus Fears Blamed For Worst Week In Markets Since 2008 Financial Crisis

Coronavirus Fears Blamed For Worst Week In Markets Since 2008 Financial Crisis 01:56

 Fears of the virus made stocks extremely volatile for a seventh day. Right now, the drop has put them on track for worst week since the 2008 financial crisis, at one point the Dow was down nearly 1,000 points. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

After stock market plummets, coronavirus fears could also impact housing market [Video]After stock market plummets, coronavirus fears could also impact housing market

Fear of COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus, sent the stock market to its worst week in 12 years, and that could affect the housing market in Kansas City.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:07Published

Congress Briefed By Health Officials On Coronavirus [Video]Congress Briefed By Health Officials On Coronavirus

Skyler Henry reports another day of coronavirus fears on Wall Street has driven the stock market down again.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:27Published


Asian markets tumble again on virus fears

Asian stock markets plunged further on Friday owing to coronavirus fears, deepening a global rout after Wall Street endured its biggest one-day drop in nine...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •NewsyWorldNewsReuters

Dow futures slide 100 points on coronavirus fears after worst one-day point drop ever

Stock futures fell further Friday, deepening this week's global rout on fears that a deadly virus in China is spreading.
USATODAY.com

