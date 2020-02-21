Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Trump To Nominate Rep. John Ratcliffe To Be Director Of National Intelligence

Trump To Nominate Rep. John Ratcliffe To Be Director Of National Intelligence

Daily Caller Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Trump To Nominate Rep. John Ratcliffe To Be Director Of National Intelligence
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Says He's Nominating John Ratcliffe For Director of National Intelligence Role

Trump Says He's Nominating John Ratcliffe For Director of National Intelligence Role 00:31

 President Trump says he'll nominate John Ratcliffe.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

President Trump Nominates North Texas Congressman John Ratcliffe To Be Director Of National Intelligence [Video]President Trump Nominates North Texas Congressman John Ratcliffe To Be Director Of National Intelligence

Last August, Rep. Ratcliffe withdrew his name from consideration to take over as director of national intelligence, following media scrutiny over his qualifications for the role.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:15Published

Trump Russian Meddling: 2020 Redux [Video]Trump Russian Meddling: 2020 Redux

President Donald Trump is reportedly infuriated by reports that Russia is tampering to get him reelected.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump Will Nominate Rep. John Ratcliffe As Director Of National Intelligence

President Trump tweeted Friday that he is nominating Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, to be director of national intelligence. Ratcliffe was first nominated last...
NPR Also reported by •USATODAY.comFOXNews.comReutersNYTimes.comRIA Nov.Seattle TimesCBS NewsMediaitebizjournals

Trump says he's considering Doug Collins for DNI post; GOP rep says not interested

President Trump said late Thursday that he is considering Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., for the permanent Director of National Intelligence job, a move that could...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

frimanish

Frank Martin A total liar in charge on Intel. We will hear nothing but lies! Trump says he will nominate Rep. John Ratcliffe to… https://t.co/l1FMT2mSpp 7 seconds ago

jmhamiltonblog

J.M. Hamilton RT @HuffPostPol: JUST IN: President Trump nominated Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-Texas) as the director of national intelligence — again — months… 15 seconds ago

blueelvis33

R. Frizzell RT @kaitlancollins: Seven months after first picking John Ratcliffe for the DNI job, and then dropping plans to nominate him after he came… 19 seconds ago

bananaman555555

bananaman 🚀 Random newsflash 🤔 Trump nominates Rep. John Ratcliffe to be intel chief. https://t.co/FqyhDfJuBa 20 seconds ago

RussellShackle

Rusty RT @politico: President Donald Trump on Friday said he would nominate Rep. John Ratcliffe as the next director of national intelligence htt… 23 seconds ago

pixie725

pixie72 RT @Jackasaurus3: Donald Trump said he would nominate Rep. John Ratcliffe as the next director of national intelligence. ⁦@RepRatcliffe⁩ w… 24 seconds ago

dm0720

Dr. D.J. 🇨🇦 ✝️ 🌈 Trump to nominate Rep. John Ratcliffe again as intel chief https://t.co/is6t5sEvhp via @politico 36 seconds ago

jumbojim9

Jim RT @RWPUSA: Trump’s top national security priority: Making sure nobody interferes with Russian interference in the November election. Trum… 39 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.