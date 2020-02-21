FX’s ‘Y: The Last Man’ Series Casts Ben Schnetzer as Its New Lead Friday, 28 February 2020 ( 23 hours ago )

Ben Schnetzer has been cast as the new lead of FX’s long-gestating “Y: The Last Man” adaptation, a network spokesperson told TheWrap Friday.



The “Warcraft” actor takes over the role of Yorick Brown, the last living cisgender man on Earth, from Barry Keoghan, who exited the drama earlier this month.



Schnetzer joins the previously announced cast of the FX series based on Brian K. Vaughn and Pia Guerra’s award-winning DC Comics sci-fi graphic novel, which includes Diane Lane, Amber Tamblyn, Imogen Poots, Lashana Lynch, Juliana Canfield and Marin Ireland.



*Also Read:* 'Y: The Last Man': Barry Keoghan Departs as Lead of FX Series



Per FX, the series “traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event has decimated every male save for one lone human. The new world order of women will explore gender, race, class and survival.”



The recasting or Yorick is the latest in a string of twist and turns for the series, which has been in the works at FX since 2015. The adaptation received a pilot order in April 2018 and the show was ordered to series last February. But in April, the drama lost both of its original showrunners, Michael Green and Aida Mashaka Croal, who departed over creative differences. Eliza Clark signed on to replace them two months later.



Vaughn and Guerra’s “Y: The Last Man” is a 60-issue science fiction comic book series which began publishing in 2002. It is the recipient of three Eisner Awards, and received the first Hugo Award for Best Graphic Story for “Y: The Last Man, Volume 10.”



*Also Read:* FX Orders Sci-Fi Drama 'Y' Starring Diane Lane, Amber Tamblyn to Series



Schnetzer’s previous TV roles include “The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair” and “Happy Town.” On the film side, his credits include “Snowden,” “Pride,” “The Book Thief,” “7 Days in Entebbe,” and “The Riot Club.”



