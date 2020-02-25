Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > For those with leap year birthdays, only the jokes get old

For those with leap year birthdays, only the jokes get old

Newsday Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
For Chris SchneiderÂ and other leaplings born on that rare day, Feb. 29, there are bonuses and drawbacks. And lots of attempts at humor, of course.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Juliette Lewis' Role In 'Kalifornia' With Brad Pitt Was Highly Improvised [Video]Juliette Lewis' Role In "Kalifornia" With Brad Pitt Was Highly Improvised

Juliette Lewis reveals she improvised a lot of her character in the 1993 film, "Kalifornia." She jokes that she played the character like a nine-year-old in her own world.BUILD is a live interview..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 02:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Leap day birthdays: 'How old are you really?'

BBC Local News: Shropshire -- What are the pros and cons of having the most unusual birthday of them all? Five "leaplings" tell all.
BBC Local News


Tweets about this

SmarterBalanced

Smarter Balanced Leap Day is coming up on Saturday. #DYK: A Leap Year happens every four years, except for those years that end with… https://t.co/p6ImRXz63P 1 hour ago

Muller_Matambo

MULLER🇿🇼🇿🇦 RT @maximomutasa: Something terrible happened to me today. And it's my birthday tomorrow 🤦🏾‍♀️. Anyway, we move. Gonna try and make myself… 2 hours ago

reynareally

Reyna👑 BSN, RN RT @megabus: ATTENTION LEAPLINGS! For those born on Leap Day, February 29, we want to give you the gift of travel. 29 FREE ticket vouchers… 5 hours ago

StirUniCareers

Stirling Uni Careers Wonderful collaboration with our amazing @StirAlumni colleagues - a new initiative aimed at supporting those about… https://t.co/tjJFbyKIYG 6 hours ago

maximomutasa

29FebruaryWife🤡 Something terrible happened to me today. And it's my birthday tomorrow 🤦🏾‍♀️. Anyway, we move. Gonna try and make m… https://t.co/suOoOU8fij 6 hours ago

thetsizzeler

SIZZHD 🌐 @notmark Damn it! I was planning on celebrating leap year with my favorite streamers those days! 6 hours ago

Jassylovely1

Jassylovely RT @Stephany498: The astrological new year doesn’t hit till Aries season so this Pisces season is urging us to close things that no longer… 6 hours ago

WorkGeorgina

Georgina Happy leap year, especially to those with birthdays! 🎂🎂🍰 🎈 https://t.co/1AUNM0I0yD 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.