WHO raises coronavirus risk level as it spreads to more than 50 countries

CBS News Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
The World Health Organization said the global risk from coronavirus is "very high." The announcement comes as health officials confirm the virus has spread to more than 50 countries. Dr. Jon LaPook joined CBSN with more on the growing outbreaks.
News video: Italy Plays Down Coronavirus Risk

Italy Plays Down Coronavirus Risk 00:35

 Italy’s government is desperate to stave off a likely recession. Italian officials are playing down the gravity of their outbreak of coronavirus. “The epidemic of misleading information will do more damage to Italy than the risk of the virus epidemic itself.” Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio It...

WHO Declares Risk of Coronavirus Is 'Very High at a Global Level' [Video]WHO Declares Risk of Coronavirus Is 'Very High at a Global Level'

WHO Declares Risk of Coronavirus Is 'Very High at a Global Level' The World Health Organization (WHO) upgraded the risk of the spread of coronavirus on Friday. Tedros Ghebreyesus, WHO, via NPR News..

WHO increases assessment of risk of coronavirus spreading to 'very high' [Video]WHO increases assessment of risk of coronavirus spreading to 'very high'

The World Health Organisation said on Friday it had increased its assessment of the risk of spread and the risk of impact of Covid-19 to "very high" at the global level. WHO director-general Tedros..

WHO raises coronavirus risk level; outbreak pummels financial markets

The World Health Organization raised its risk assessment of the coronavirus to “very high” Friday, citing risk of spread and impact. WHO officials said their...
Seattle Times

WHO upgrades global risk of coronavirus spread to maximum level

The UN health agency on Friday upgraded the global risk from the new coronavirus to its highest level, saying the continued increase in cases and countries...
France 24

