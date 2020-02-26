NFL Analyst Tony Romo Renews at CBS in Record Deal Worth $17 Million Per Year

Saturday, 29 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Tony Romo has signed a new multi-year deal that will keep him at CBS Sports for the foreseeable future, TheWrap has confirmed.



According to the New York Post, which first reported the news, Romo will receive $17 million per season under his new contract, which runs for “significantly” more than five years. That amount makes him the highest-paid sports analyst in history.



Romo first joined CBS Sports in 2017 after retiring from the NFL in 2017. He was expected to begin courting outside offers before the end of his current deal with CBS in March, with competitor ESPN expected to come in anywhere from $10 million per season to as high as $20 million.



*Also Read:* Tony Romo's New ESPN Offer Would Make Him the Highest-Paid Sportscaster in History (Report)



Per the terms of Romo’s previous contract, CBS was allowed the opportunity to match any other deal, but the extension comes months before he was set to hit the open market.



According to the Post, the previous high was John Madden’s $8 million per season deal more than 20 years ago.



Before retiring from the NFL and shifting into broadcasting, Tony Romo had played for the Dallas Cowboys since 2003, taking over as starting quarterback for Drew Bledsoe midway through the 2006 season. He threw for 34,183 passing yards and 248 touchdowns, setting both as franchise records. Despite his statistical success with the team, Dallas never advanced further than the NFC Divisional Round with Romo as its quarterback.



