New coronvirus case in Oregon is of unknown origin: Oregon Health Authority

Reuters Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
The latest confirmed case of Coronavirus in Oregon is of unknown origin said Oregon health authority when it declared its first confirmed presumptive case of novel coronavirus on Friday.
News video: First U.S. Coronavirus Case Of Unknown Origin Being Treated In Sacramento

First U.S. Coronavirus Case Of Unknown Origin Being Treated In Sacramento 02:38

 Health officials on Wednesday confirmed that a new coronavirus case of unknown origin has been diagnosed in Solano County and is currently being treated in Sacramento County. Katie Nielsen reports. (2-26-2020)

2nd U.S. Coronavirus Case of Unknown Origin Discovered in Santa Clara County [Video]2nd U.S. Coronavirus Case of Unknown Origin Discovered in Santa Clara County

A new case of coronavirus in Santa Clara County, the county's third case, is now the second instance in the U.S. of community transmission of the virus from an unknown origin. Len Ramirez reports...

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:44Published

Raw Video: 2nd U.S. Coronavirus Case Of Unknown Origin Reported In Santa Clara County [Video]Raw Video: 2nd U.S. Coronavirus Case Of Unknown Origin Reported In Santa Clara County

A new case of coronavirus in Santa Clara County, the county's third case, is now the second instance in the U.S. of community transmission of the virus from an unknown origin. Dr. Sara Cody, Santa..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 05:39Published


New coronavirus case in California is of unknown origin

The latest confirmed case of coronavirus in the United States, diagnosed in a California woman, is of "unknown origin" and was found in a patient who had not...
Reuters India

New coronavirus case in California is of unknown origin: county health officials

The latest confirmed U.S. case of coronavirus is of "unknown origin" and was diagnosed in a woman who had not traveled overseas or had contact with any known...
Reuters India

