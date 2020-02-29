Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > The Pied Pipers > The Pied Pipers of the Dirtbag Left Want to Lead Everyone to Bernie Sanders

The Pied Pipers of the Dirtbag Left Want to Lead Everyone to Bernie Sanders

NYTimes.com Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Many listeners would never repeat what these podcast hosts say. So why do they desperately want to hear from them?
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kinziemat

Kinzie Mat RT @JoshuaHol: There's a pic of Trapo's audience and it's as white as a Young Republican confab. "The Pied Pipers of the Dirtbag Left Wa… 12 minutes ago

JoshuaHol

Joshua Holland 🔥 There's a pic of Trapo's audience and it's as white as a Young Republican confab. "The Pied Pipers of the Dirtba… https://t.co/tUl2e2rGYX 14 minutes ago

kathyf

KathyF These people are as bad as Trumpers: The Pied Pipers of the Dirtbag Left Want to Lead Everyone to Bernie Sanders https://t.co/ChaUIXAjCi 1 hour ago

OfBrioche

Conquest Of Brioche The Pied Pipers of the Dirtbag Left Want to Lead Everyone to Bernie Sanders https://t.co/deJWFaiCK6 1 hour ago

justluciano

Mr. Blonde The Pied Pipers of the Dirtbag Left Want to Lead Everyone to Bernie Sanders https://t.co/fj6FwpTeVj 1 hour ago

dbaggs01

David Baggs RT @EcoInternetDrGB: The Pied Pipers of the Dirtbag Left Want to Lead Everyone to Bernie Sanders: Science - The New York Times https://t.co… 2 hours ago

EcoInternetDrGB

EcoInternet The Pied Pipers of the Dirtbag Left Want to Lead Everyone to Bernie Sanders: Science - The New York Times https://t.co/ZVhTqN4uuF 2 hours ago

notComey

NotComey RT @TheCyanPost: The Pied Pipers of the Dirtbag Left Want to Lead Everyone to Bernie Sanders https://t.co/MU8T1d7OYR https://t.co/cPRdyytE8X 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.