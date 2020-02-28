Global  

Coronavirus stock sell-off: Meet the face of Wall Street's absolute worst moments

FOXNews.com Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Wall Street trader Peter Tuchman has been captured freaking out on camera more than a dozen times during some of the most catastrophic financial crashes of the past two decades — including the mortgage-lending stock dive of 2007 and the coronavirus-fueled plunge Thursday.
