King County executive on homeless crisis

CBS News Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
In Washington’s King County, which includes Seattle, more than 2,100 people live in their vehicles. King County Executive Dow Constantine speaks with Maria Elena Salinas about what the county is doing to help people transition into permanent homes.
News video: Coronavirus Update: 8 People Under Voluntary Quarantine In Westchester County

Coronavirus Update: 8 People Under Voluntary Quarantine In Westchester County 01:02

 In Westchester, County Executive George Latimer said eight people who may have been exposed to coronavirus are under voluntary quarantine in their homes.

One King County patient has died due to novel coronavirus infection

One person in King County has died due to a novel coronavirus infection, Public Health – Seattle & King County officials announced Saturday morning. “It is a...
Seattle Times

Washington state lawmakers introduce new version of plan to let King County tax big businesses

State lawmakers from the Seattle area are continuing to search for a way to use the Legislature to tax big businesses in King County. On Thursday, two lawmakers...
Seattle Times

