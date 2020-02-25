Global  

Pompeo to sign historic U.S.-Taliban peace deal

CBS News Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
State Secretary Mike Pompeo is poised to oversee the signing of a historic peace agreement that could end the country’s longest war. Pompeo will stand alongside Taliban leaders as the agreement is signed, aiming to end the 18-year conflict and allowing U.S. troops to return home. Imtiaz Tyab breaks down the most important points included, and missing, in the treaty.
News video: Afghanistan's Taliban, US sign peace deal

Afghanistan's Taliban, US sign peace deal 13:43

 Peace deal signed in Qatari capital, Doha, will pave the way for the complete withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan.

Pompeo: US will sign agreement with Taliban 'if and only if' there's reduction in violence [Video]Pompeo: US will sign agreement with Taliban 'if and only if' there's reduction in violence

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the U.S. is considering signing an agreement with the Taliban. He said they would only sign if the week-long reduction in violence is successful. According to CNN,..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published


Historic peace deal in Afghanistan reached with Taliban, allowing withdrawal of U.S troops

U.S. and Taliban negotiators have agreed on a peace deal, allowing President Trump to begin the promised withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.
Pakistan invited to attend signing of US-Taliban peace deal on February 29

Pakistan invited to attend signing of US-Taliban peace deal on February 29ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday said Qatar has extended an invitation to Pakistan to attend the signing of US-Taliban peace deal to...
