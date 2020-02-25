Pompeo to sign historic U.S.-Taliban peace deal

Saturday, 29 February 2020 () State Secretary Mike Pompeo is poised to oversee the signing of a historic peace agreement that could end the country’s longest war. Pompeo will stand alongside Taliban leaders as the agreement is signed, aiming to end the 18-year conflict and allowing U.S. troops to return home. Imtiaz Tyab breaks down the most important points included, and missing, in the treaty.
