First U.S. Coronavirus Death Reported In Washington State

CBS 2 Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
President Trump said at a news conference that 22 patients in the United States currently have coronavirus. He said additional cases are likely in the U.S. but that healthy individuals should be able to fully recover.
News video: Coronavirus Update: New Jersey Officials Preparing In Case Virus Arrives In State

Coronavirus Update: New Jersey Officials Preparing In Case Virus Arrives In State 02:34

 There are no known cases of coronavirus in New Jersey, but state officials are preparing nonetheless; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

Oregon Elementary School Closes After Employee Gets Coronavirus [Video]Oregon Elementary School Closes After Employee Gets Coronavirus

An elementary school in Oregon will be closed for sanitation cleaning after an employee became the first coronavirus case in the state. Business Insider reports that the Oregon case may be the third..

Iranians gather in long pharmacy line as coronavirus fear mounts [Video]Iranians gather in long pharmacy line as coronavirus fear mounts

A long line of concerned Iranians gather at a pharmacy in Rasht, Iran as fear over the coronavirus mounts on Friday (February 28). "They're lining up for medicine, masks, whatever they can get. We..

Coronavirus: First US death confirmed in Washington State as outbreak spreads across country

Officials in Washington state say a person has died of coronavirus, the first death to be reported in the United States.
Seattle Area Patient With Coronavirus Dies

A person in Washington state infected with coronavirus has died, health officials confirmed Saturday.
