LadyWarAnon⭐⭐⭐ RT @SkyNews: BREAKING: The US and Taliban have signed a historic peace deal, in which the US has agreed to withdraw all troops from Afghani… 42 seconds ago ₮ØⱤØ RT @baalter: 🚨HISTORIC AGREEMENT SIGNED 🇺🇸🇺🇸BETWEEN US & TALIBAN🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/ac5jEEjwgv 1 minute ago Trina 💫 RT @SkyNews: US Secretary of State @SecPompeo sets out his steps for continued peace in Afghanistan, saying the Taliban must keep its promi… 4 minutes ago 「Martin #Coppedè Monges 」 New story on NPR: U.S. And The Taliban Sign Historic Agreement https://t.co/eYHJtAc2OI 9 minutes ago Aleesia Hatcher RT @CNN: BREAKING: US and Taliban sign historic agreement that sets into motion the drawdown of American troops from Afghanistan https://t.… 9 minutes ago Oscar Zhang New story on NPR: U.S. And The Taliban Sign Historic Agreement https://t.co/V8MKNWXYZB 10 minutes ago 007👉🏼 RT @cnnbrk: The US and Taliban sign a historic agreement that sets into motion the drawdown of American troops from Afghanistan https://t.c… 10 minutes ago Keegan S. Daley RT @YourAnonCentral: The US and Taliban have signed a peace deal, in which the US has agreed to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan within… 10 minutes ago