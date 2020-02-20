Global  

U.S. And The Taliban Sign Historic Agreement

NPR Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
The U.S. and the Taliban have signed a deal after 18 years of war in Afghanistan. It calls for the withdrawal of American and NATO military forces from the country within 14 months.
U.S., Taliban sign deal aimed at ending war in Afghanistan

The United States signed a peace agreement with Taliban militants aimed at bringing an end to 18 years of bloodshed in Afghanistan.
Newsday

'Historic' U.S.-Taliban pact to be signed soon, says Taliban leader

The Taliban's deputy leader said the group would soon sign a agreement with the United States to reduce violence for seven days, adding that militant commanders...
Reuters


