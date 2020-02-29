Global  

Joe Biden wins South Carolina primary

Delawareonline Sunday, 1 March 2020
In the three times he has run for president, this is the first time Biden has won a presidential primary
 
News video: Biden Urges South Carolina To Vote For Him To Go Against Trump

Biden Urges South Carolina To Vote For Him To Go Against Trump 00:32

 Former Vice President Joe Biden spoke to South Carolina’s Democrats about taking control of the White House. He said they could do it if Democrats pick “the right nominee” to go against President Donald Trump. Biden said: “We really can’t afford to let Donald Trump have four more years.”...

Biden Bounces Back [Video]Biden Bounces Back

Joe Biden has won the South Carolina primary, giving his campaign a much needed boost. But there are already signs that the former Veep might struggle to maintain the momentum.

Former Vice President Joe Biden Projected To Win South Carolina Primary [Video]Former Vice President Joe Biden Projected To Win South Carolina Primary

South Carolina voters hit the polls Saturday for the state's Democratic primary, and it's looking like a big night for former Vice President Joe Biden; TV 10/55's Scott Rapoport reports.

BREAKING: Joe Biden Wins South Carolina Primary

BREAKING: Joe Biden Wins South Carolina PrimaryFormer Vice President *Joe Biden* has won the South Carolina primary, his first win of the 2020 election cycle.
Joe Biden wins South Carolina, hopes for Super Tuesday momentum

Joe Biden scored a convincing victory in South Carolina’s Democratic primary on Saturday, riding a wave of African American support and ending progressive...
