2020 Democratic candidates make final push in South Carolina primary

CBS News Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Democratic candidates wrapped up their campaign in South Carolina, with Joe Biden leading the polls. Saturday’s contest marked the first big test with African-American voters, who make up approximately 60% of South Carolina’s Democratic base. Nicole Killion reports.
News video: South Carolina Primary: Biden exits stage with wife after crucial victory

South Carolina Primary: Biden exits stage with wife after crucial victory 00:22

 Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden steps off the stage with his wife, Jill Biden, following his South Carolina primary victory speech at the University of South Carolina Volleyball Center in Col

