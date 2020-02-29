Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > President Trump addresses nation after first coronavirus death in the U.S.

President Trump addresses nation after first coronavirus death in the U.S.

CBS News Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
President Trump addressed the nation Saturday after a Washington state man in his 50s became the first person in the U.S. to die from coronavirus. Mr. Trump said there’s no reason for panic. Steve Dorsey reports.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: Pres. Trump Addresses Reporters After 1st U.S. Death From Coronavirus Reported

Pres. Trump Addresses Reporters After 1st U.S. Death From Coronavirus Reported 06:20

 Pres. Donald Trump spoke to reporters Saturday shortly after the first-reported U.S. death from the novel coronavirus COVID-19. (2-29-20)

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Biden Criticizes Trump For Calling The Coronavirus A 'Hoax' [Video]Biden Criticizes Trump For Calling The Coronavirus A 'Hoax'

Joe Biden called out President Donald Trump’s remarks on the coronavirus being a “hoax.” He said calling the virus a conspiracy is a “bizarre” and “dangerous” thing to do. Biden said: "It..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

First death from coronavirus announced in U.S. [Video]First death from coronavirus announced in U.S.

Washington state health officials reported the first patient death from coronavirus in the United States on Saturday, prompting President Trump to urge for calm. Conway G. Gittens has the details.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

2/29: CBS Evening News

President Trump addresses nation after first Coronavirus death in the U.S.; Denver choir hopes to preserve their history with “spirituals”
CBS News

1 person dead in U.S. from coronavirus; Trump addresses nation

President Donald Trump says 22 people in the United StatesÂ have been stricken by the new coronavirus and additional cases in the United States are...
Newsday


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.