Trader Joe's founder Joe Coulombe dies at 89

CBS News Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Trader Joe's founder Joe Coulombe has died at the age of 89. He opened his first grocery store in Pasadena, California, 53 years ago. Now there are more than 500 Trader Joe's in over 40 states.
 San Diego native and Trader Joe's founder Joe Coulombe died Friday at the age of 89.

Trader Joe's founder Joe Coulombe, who started America's favorite grocery store, dies at 89

Joe Coulombe, who founded Trader Joe's, the popular grocery known for "Two Buck Chuck" wine and trendy items, died Friday at his California home.
USATODAY.com

Trader Joe's founder Joe Coulombe has died at age 89 after a long illness, son confirms

The founder of the popular grocery known for its beloved private label wine dubbed "Two Buck Chuck,'' died at his Pasadena, California home.
USATODAY.com


