Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Tom Steyer > Tom Steyer Drops Out of 2020 Presidential Race

Tom Steyer Drops Out of 2020 Presidential Race

NYTimes.com Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Mr. Steyer, the former hedge-fund executive, exited the race after a disappointing finish in South Carolina — a state where he had spent considerable resources and pinned the hopes of his campaign.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Tom Steyer Drops Out Of The 2020 Presidential Race

Tom Steyer Drops Out Of The 2020 Presidential Race 00:32

 Billionaire and liberal activist Tom Steyer dropped out of the 2020 Democratc primary. According to Business Insider, he came in third place in South Carolina. He only made it to 11 percent of the vote, missing the 15 percent minimum threshold to earn statewide delegates. Steyer, estimated to be...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Tom Steyer Ends 2020 Democratic Presidential Bid [Video]Tom Steyer Ends 2020 Democratic Presidential Bid

According to Reuters, Tom Steyer on Saturday abandoned his bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. Steyer abandoned his bid after trailing in third place in the South Carolina primary. The..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published

Who Is Appearing On Tuesday's South Carolina Democratic Debate? [Video]Who Is Appearing On Tuesday's South Carolina Democratic Debate?

On Tuesday, February 25th Democratic Presidential candidates will debate in South Carolina. The debate is hosted by CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute in partnership with Twitter...

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tom Steyer Drops Out of Presidential Race 2020

Tom Steyer is no longer in the running to become the next President of the United States of America. The 62-year-old activist billionaire from California...
Just Jared Also reported by •CBS NewsSeattle TimesRIA Nov.NYTimes.comNPRMarketWatchNewsyFOXNews.comReuters

Tom Steyer Says Coronavirus is Trump’s Katrina: ‘Total Executive Failure By An Incompetent Executive’

Billionaire Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer told SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah that President Donald Trump’s is “incompetent,” and likened...
Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Herbert19Larry

LarryHerbert19 RT @AnitaDrink8: Billionaire Tom Steyer drops out of 2020 presidential race🚨Next‼️ https://t.co/uyOhiYALnJ 3 seconds ago

JonChevreau

Jonathan Chevreau Tom Steyer drops out of presidential race https://t.co/H36PL7ktcw 5 seconds ago

denny77910621

denny Tom Steyer drops out of presidential race - The Washington Post https://t.co/F4S7VfOFlt 12 seconds ago

ForPeonies

For Peonies/Peonias Sake RT @AliVelshi: BREAKING: Tom Steyer drops out of the presidential race after coming in third in SC 15 seconds ago

pasandotiempo

LA HILLARY FOLLOWER RT @nytimes: Breaking News: Tom Steyer is exiting the 2020 U.S. presidential race. The billionaire former hedge-fund executive had pinned h… 37 seconds ago

Traceynyy

Tracey.⚕️ #PinstripePride #NY *Very stable genius* Tom Steyer Is Set to Drop Out of 2020 Presidential Race ~ Ok! Now @TomSteyer, *please* send your 💰💸💰 to someone who… https://t.co/EkKMRswYb6 40 seconds ago

QwasziHermann

Arminius RT @lunaticopresid2: So Steyer is out so I hope he puts his money into some serious get out the vote campaigns especially in MI, Penn, WI,… 56 seconds ago

Scottishblood1

🇺🇸Joe🎸 RT @ACTBrigitte: BREAKING: Tom Steyer drops out of the Presidential Race. In other more important/relevant news, a pot hole was just fille… 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.