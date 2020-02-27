Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Joe Biden Uses South Carolina Victory Lap To Take Veiled Swipes At Bernie Sanders

Joe Biden Uses South Carolina Victory Lap To Take Veiled Swipes At Bernie Sanders

Daily Caller Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
'Most Americans don’t want the promise of revolution. They want more than promises, they want results'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Joe Biden Wins South Carolina Primary

Joe Biden Wins South Carolina Primary 01:20

 Joe Biden Wins South Carolina Primary South Carolina marks the first primary win for the former vice president. Biden took 48.4% of the vote. Bernie Sanders came in second with 19.9% and Tom Steyer followed with 11.3%. Based on Edison Media Research exit polling, Biden received the most support from...

Recent related videos from verified sources

South Carolina win gives Biden campaign new life [Video]South Carolina win gives Biden campaign new life

Former vice president Joe Biden secured a convincing win in South Carolina's Democratic primary on Saturday (February 29), resurrecting his campaign to take on Donald Trump for the presidency.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:09Published

Joe Biden secures crucial victory in South Carolina primary [Video]Joe Biden secures crucial victory in South Carolina primary

Joe Biden won a landslide victory in the South Carolina primary on Saturday, reinvigorating his presidential campaign and establishing himself as the main competitor to Bernie Sanders in the battle for..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Biden up by 20 points in must-win state of South Carolina: poll

With two days to go until South Carolina holds the first southern primary in the race for the White House, a new poll shows Joe Biden holding a large lead over...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Denver PostSeattle TimesNew Zealand HeraldEurasia ReviewDeutsche WelleReutersCTV News

Polls to close in South Carolina primary as Biden seeks crucial first win

Polls will close soon in Saturday's South Carolina Democratic presidential primary -- a race which is a must-win for former Vice President Joe Biden’s...
FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.